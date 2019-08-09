Rain throws rail traffic out of gear in State

Rail traffic was hit in the State with Railways suspending services in the Kayamkulam-Alappuzha-Ernakulam, Shoranur-Ernakulam, and Palakkad-Kozhikode corridors and cancelling several trains on Friday following flood-related calamities.

Trains are now running only from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Nagercoil and Kanyakumari and to Ernakulam Junction via Kottayam, and from Kozhikode to Mangalaru.

Holiday plans upset

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (Bakrid) being holidays, the cancellation of trains has upset the travel plans of many. Heavy rush of commuters was seen at major railway stations across the State on Friday.

Railways suspended the services via Alappuzha after a tree fell on the overhead electrified line. Divisional Railway Manager Shirish Kumar Sinha said there were many vulnerable trees along the tracks and no risk could be taken.

Three trains that were held up were diverted via Kottayam.

The services from Shoranur to Kozhikode were suspended due to landslips and water level in rivers rising above the danger level at railway bridges.

The overflowing Chaliyar, Periyar, and Pampa rivers were a concern. “The services will be restored once the situation improves,” he added.

The train cancelled on August 9 were 16343 Thiruvananthapuram- Madurai Amritha Express, 16188 Ernakulam- Karaikkal Tea Garden Express, 16526 Bengaluru -Kanyakumari Island Express, 16320 Banaswadi- Kochuveli Humsafar Express, 12696 Thiruvananthapuram- Chennai Central Express, 22640 Alappuzha- Chennai Central Express, 16316 Kochuveli- Bengaluru Express, 16344 Madurai-Thiruvananthapuram Amritha Express, and 16187 Karaikkal - Ernakulam Tea Garden Express.

Train diversions

Train 16315 Bengaluru- Kochuveli Express was diverted to run via Salem, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil Town.; 16525 Kanyakumari- Bengaluru Island Express was diverted via Nagercoil Town, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode and Salem; 16317 Kanyakumari- Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra Himsagar Express via Nagercoil Town and Tirunelveli; and 12660 Shalimar- Nagercoil Gurudev Express via Palakkad, Palakkad Town, Pollachi, Dindigul, Madurai and Tirunelveli.