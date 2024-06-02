ADVERTISEMENT

Rain subsides, yellow alert in Kannur today

Published - June 02, 2024 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The heavy rain that has been lashing parts of Kerala for the past few days abated on Sunday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revising the alert issued for various districts on the day.

However, Athirappilly in Thrissur witnessed some intense spells. The monsoon flow into the State was weak on Sunday. The IMD issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains for Kannur on Monday and Thrissur on Tuesday.

Highest rainfall

However, the State is likely to receive fairly widespread light to moderate spells accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for the next five days triggered by a cyclonic circulation that lies over the southeast Arabian Sea adjoining the south Kerala coast and another cyclonic circulation over the westcentral Bay of Bengal. Strong westerly winds are likely to prevail along the Kerala coast.

Thrissur and Alappuzha recorded the highest rainfall of 12 cm each in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, followed by Ernakulam with 9 cm and Kozhikode with 7 cm. 

