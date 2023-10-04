HamberMenu
Rain subsides in State, entry to beaches banned in capital district

Dry weather prevails in most parts of north and central Kerala, parts of southern Kerala witness light to moderate showers; Punalur and Thiruvananthapuram receive highest rainfall of 3 cm each on Wednesday

October 04, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

After a few days of intense spells, the rain triggered by the remnants of the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal abated across Kerala on Wednesday.

Dry weather prevailed in most parts of north and central Kerala while parts of southern Kerala, especially the Ghat regions, witnessed light to moderate showers.

Highest rainfall

Punalur and Thiruvananthapuram received the highest rainfall of 3 cm each in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A total of 31 relief camps were opened in the State, accommodating 584 people from 172 families, in the past few days. According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain is likely to weaken further in the coming days in tune with the dissipation of the weather systems over the Bay of Bengal. No major alert has been issued for Kerala for the next five days.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram district administration has barred entry to all beaches in the district until further notice considering the heavy downpour in the district in the past three days.

Garbage removal

The District Collector has also instructed the authorities to immediately remove the garbage piled up under the Vizhinjam harbour footbridge across the Gangayar stream and to take steps to cut down the trees that fell across the stream at Karimanal where the Thettiyar canal flows.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded that the repair works on roads damaged by heavy rain in the capital be completed on a war footing. Most of the roads in the capital have been waterlogged, making it difficult for vehicles to pass.

