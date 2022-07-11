Rain subsides in north Kerala

Yellow alert in five districts for next three days

Yellow alert in five districts for next three days

Five districts in north Kerala - Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram - experienced moderate rain on Monday, while a yellow alert has been issued for the next three days.

There are restrictions on fishermen venturing out into the sea till July 15. Wind of speeds 45 to 65 km per hour is expected. High tides have also been predicted along the coast from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod.

While no untoward incidents were reported in Wayanad and Malappuram districts on Monday, Kannur experienced damage to several houses as well as crops. Ten houses were damaged in Payyannur and Taliparamba villages. Several families were shifted to safer locations in Kurumathur, Muyyam and Pariyaram panchayats. A ration shop was damaged and a wall collapsed in the district. Kannur recorded wide crop damage, estimated at ₹5.8 crore, in the rain in July.

Rainfall was comparatively low in Kozhikode district on Monday. One person died at Mavoor late on Sunday night when a country boat capsized during inland fishing. The deceased has been identified as Shaju from Malappuram.

The Wayanad Collector has declared a holiday for schools functioning as rehabilitation camps in the district on Tuesday.