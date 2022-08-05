Rain subsides, caution continues at Chalakudy

August 05, 2022 20:37 IST

2,881 people in 73 relief camps in Thrissur

People in the district heaved a sigh of relief with rain subsiding on Friday. There was only moderate rainfall in Thrissur. However, authorities were on alert in Chalakudy, where many areas are still marooned in floodwater.

There is a dip in the water level in the Chalakudy river with the quantum of water released from the Peringalkuthu reservoir coming down. The water level in the river was 6.98 m on Friday evening. The warning level is 7.1 m.

But the water level in the Bharathapuzha, Manalipuzha and Kurumali puzha has increased as shutters of the Malampuzha, Peechi, and Chimmini dams were opened. People living on the banks of these rivers have been asked to remain alert.

The water level is high in all the dams in the district. The water level in Poringalkuthu is 419.7 m. while the maximum water level is 424 m. In Peechi, the current level is 78.02 m while the maximum level is 79.25 m. In Chimmini, the current level is 74.56 m while the maximum level is 76.70 m. In Vazhani, the current level is 56.74 m while the maximum level is 62.48. In Malampuzha, the current level is 112.41 m while the maximum level is 115.06 m.

In all, 73 relief camps are functioning in Thrissur district accommodating 2,881 people. Revenue Minister K. Rajan urged the people not to return to their houses in a hurry without assessing the situation. Four houses were damaged in Thrissur district on Friday.