Rain subsides, but many areas remain inundated in Thrissur

Though the heavy rain that has been lashing the Thrissur district for the last two days has subsided, many parts of the district still remain inundated.

All rivers in the district, including the Chalakudy river, Manali river, and Kurumali river, are overflowing. Shutters of dams, including Peringalkuthu, Peechi, and Vazhani dams, remain open. The District Collector has cautioned people living along the river banks to keep vigil. As the water level in the Canoly canal is increasing, people living along the canal too have been asked to keep vigil.

Many arterial roads, including stretches of the National Highways, are under water. Heavy water logging has been reported in Puzhakkal road, one of the major roads in the district, connecting Thrissur to Guruvayur and Kozhikode. Heavy rain, along with huge potholes, has made the road a death trap for motorists, especially for two-wheeler riders.

As many as 124 relief camps have been opened in the district. In all, 6,636 people from 2,364 families have been shifted to the camps. They include 2,863 men, 2,727 women, and 1,046 children.

A carcass of a wild elephant was found in the Chalakudy river. The carcass was found in the river near the Athirappilly division of the Kalady plantation.

Meanwhile, five truckloads of essential goods have been sent to the flood-hit Wayanad from Thrissur. The goods were collected with the initiation of the Thrissur administration. Thousands of people cooperated with the effort, according to District Collector Arjun Pandian.

Holiday declared

The Collector has declared a holiday for education institutions in the district on Thursday too. The education institutions in the district have remained closed for the last two days.

As standing crops across have suffered heavy damage, the Agriculture department has opened a control room. Farmers can contact at 9446549273, 9383473242.

The Collector has asked the Major, Minor, and Additional Irrigation departments to clear all the water canals in the district with immediate effect. He has asked the authorities to avoid opening of shutters of the dams during nights.

