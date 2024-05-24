Rain spells misery for families at Keerelimala living on the edge

For 10 families at Keerelimala in Athani ward of Thrikkakara municipality, life has been akin to living on a cliff since the deluge of 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

They remain perched precariously on the top and foot of an elevated terrain, which has been eroding bit by bit since then, forcing them to shuttle between their houses and relief camps every time the rain intensifies. It has been no different this time either as all the families — 10 women, six men, and four children — were initially shifted to a relief camp opened at a private school in the neighbourhood on Thursday night. They were moved to a school belonging to the municipality in the neighbourhood on Friday after they complained of leakage at the other camp.

“Every year since 2018, we have had to move to relief camps at least two or three times a year. Soil has started eroding from the foot of two more houses in the latest showers. It is dangerous going back to these houses even after rain,” said Mini Babu, 52, a resident of the area for the past 24 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the 13 families originally settled in Keerelimala had moved out on rent at different points as the situation deteriorated. But all except three families have returned as they could no longer afford the rent. Ms. Babu, a housemaid, had left with her family in July 2022 to a house entailing a monthly rent of ₹10,000. But she returned last August after her husband died in an accident.

“The Thrikkakara municipality paid only the first three months’ rent. When approached, then municipal chairperson said the municipality could no longer continue it as it invited audit objections. I can hardly afford the monthly rent of ₹10,000, but is somehow managing,” said Manju K.R., an ASHA worker, who had moved out of the neighbourhood.

The municipality has allotted three cents each to all the 13 families and issued title deeds before the model code of conduct came into force. “They will also be sanctioned ₹4 lakh each towards construction of houses on applying online in the prescribed format,” said municipal chairperson Radhamani Pillai.

“But the financial assistance of ₹4 lakh is hardly sufficient to construct houses, forcing residents to stay put despite the dangers involved. Hopefully, some voluntary organisations will come forward to help us,” said Ms. Babu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.