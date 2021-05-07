Rain spell likely to continue in State

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 May 2021 18:34 IST

IMD forecasts prolonged summer rain

Kerala is likely to receive a fair amount of summer rainfall in May also, indicate India Meteorological Department (IMD) rainfall forecasts.

According to the national weather agency, the State can expect scattered to fairly widespread rainfall till May 13, and above normal rainfall from May 14 to May 20.

A low pressure area is likely to form over central parts of the south Arabian Sea, with a low probability of intensification and cyclogenesis over the same region during the latter part of the May 14-20 period, the IMD noted in its weather outlook for the next two weeks.

So far, Kerala had received excess summer rainfall in March and April this year, according to the data released by the weather agency. Overall, the State recorded 29% excess over the normal rainfall expected during the March 1-May 7 period.

Pathanamthitta and Kannur districts have recorded a large excess (a percentage departure of above 60% of the normal). Ernakulam, Idukki, Kasaragod, Kottayam, and Malappuram have recorded excess, while the other districts reported normal rainfall during this period.