Rain slows down biomining at waste dumping site

Piling for waste to energy plant begins at Njeliyanparamba

Constant rain is turning out to be a major deterrent to the ongoing bio-mining works in connection with the establishment of the waste to energy plant at Njeliyanparamba in the city. Health Standing Committee Chairperson of the Kozhikode Corporation S.Jayasree said that the bio-mining involves separation of soil from the non-biodegradable waste that had piled up at the site for decades.

The waste is put through three grades of sieve to separate the plastic from the soil. The plastic thus separated is converted into blocks using a bailing machine, while the soil is used for land filling. The plan is to stock the blocks and burn them in the plant once it is set up. However, the rain soaks the waste and makes sieving it difficult. Also, the small bailing machine available at the site is insufficient for the tonnes of waste piled up there, Ms. Jayasree said.

However, the process is going on, though slowly. The piling work for the construction of the plant too had started a few weeks ago, but was put off due to rain, she said.

A chemical combustion plant that burns the non-biodegradable waste to produce energy is being set up in the first phase of the project, which is expected to be completed by September 2023. The second phase is a plant for the organic waste, similar to a biogas plant. The gas from this plant will be used for heating initiation for the combustion in a later stage.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had laid the foundation stone for the waste to energy plant on January 6, 2020. The plan was to complete the work in three phases in two years. But the floods and COVID-19 dampened the plans and delayed the project further.

At present, the refuse from 2.15 acres out of the total 6 acres of land, has been cleared. Ms. Jayasree said that 40% of the land is cleared and ready for the construction of the plant.

The plant is being set up at a cost of ₹300 crore with the help of the Bengaluru-based Zonta Infotech. Around 13,000 cubic metres of waste is undergoing biomining at the site, to facilitate the project. The project is envisaged in such a manner that 450 tonnes of waste will be processed per day and 6 MW of electricity will be produced. The KSEB has agreed to purchase the electricity at the rate of ₹6.81 per unit. The plant is expected to cater to nearby local bodies such as Feroke, Ramanattukara, Olavanna, Kunnamangalam, Koyilandy, and Kadalundi, besides the Kozhikode Corporation.