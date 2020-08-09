Kerala

Rain, sea surge inflict damage on Kollam

The district has incurred a loss of ₹9.49 lakh in rain-related incidents on Saturday.

While one house was destroyed in heavy rains, over 40 houses were damaged. Punalur taluk suffered maximum damages while 12 houses each were damaged in Kottarakara and Karunagappally.

Similar incidents have been reported from Kunnathur, Kollam and Pathanapuram.

Incidents of sea surge have been reported from many parts of the district where waves continued to batter the coast for the last two days. Water entered six homes near Mundakkal beach and arrangements are in place to shift the families to a school in Amruthukulam any time.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2020 6:03:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/rain-sea-surge-inflict-damage-on-kollam/article32308032.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story