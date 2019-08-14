Rain returns to Thrissur, concerns too

With rain gaining strength in the district again, waterlogging has become severe in low-lying areas. Those who returned to their houses from relief camps are a worried lot.

The district is witnessing heavy rain since Tuesday evening, which disputed traffic at many areas. Many villages around kole fields are under water. Canolly Canal is overflowing and power connections have not been restored at many places.

Water level up in dams

Meanwhile, inflow to the major dams has increased. The district administration has announced that two shutters of the Peechi dam will be opened on Thursday. This is a precautionary measure and people need not panic, officials said.

The water level in the reservoir was put at 77.49 m, which is 74.60 % of its capacity. Currently water is being released only for drinking water distribution.

The district administration has asked people residing at Kannara, Nadathara, Pananchery, Puthur, Nenmanikkara, Peechi, Parappookkara, Muriyad, Agalappa Nagar, Vellangallur, Karalam, Kattur, and Puthukkad panchayats, Thrissur Corporation and Irinjalakuda municipality to be vigilant.

The water level in the Poringalkuthu dam has risen following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

It has water at 64.29 % of its capacity. The second sluice gate of the dam was opened on Wednesday. It was closed on Tuesday following a dip in water flow.

The water level in the Chalakuday river may rise as the sluice gate of the dam has been opened.

Fishing in the river has been banned. Vazhani dam, the only clay dam in the district, has water at 78.47% of its capacity.

23 relief camps

In all, 45,309 people from 15,195 families are residing in 223 relief camps in the district. So far, 225 houses have been partially and 25 houses totally damaged in the district. Standing crops on 13.8 hectares have been damaged. Crop loss of ₹100.38 lakh has been reported in the district.