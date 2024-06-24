GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rain returns to haunt parts of Ernakulam

Updated - June 25, 2024 12:26 am IST

Published - June 24, 2024 11:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A car that was damaged after a tree fell on it at Villanchira near Neriamangalam on the Kochi - Dhanushkodi national highway on Monday.

A car that was damaged after a tree fell on it at Villanchira near Neriamangalam on the Kochi - Dhanushkodi national highway on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After a gap, rain returned to wreak havoc in Ernakulam as one life was lost on Monday when the Indian Meteorological department had declared ‘Orange’ alert for the district.

A car passenger died and three others were injured after an uprooted tree fell over a parked car at Neriamangalam along the Ernakulam-Idukki border. The incident occurred along the Kochi - Dhanushkodi national highway at Villanchira around 2 p.m.

Strong wind inflicted damage of varying degrees to 14 houses in Chengamanad village, while sea surge worsened in the coastal belt, especially Edavanakkad, as saline water swept into as many as 16 houses in Ward 13. The affected families had to move either to relatives’ houses or a cyclone shelter even as some stayed put.

The swelling waves climbed over the around 8-feet-high seawall in the area and reached the houses in the afternoon. A similar scene had played out on Sunday afternoon as well, and it only worsened on Monday. “We are expecting somewhat the same situation on Tuesday as well. The barrier made of sandbags was also swept aside by the surging waves. Climate change poses a definite threat to the coastal community,” said V.K. Iqbal, vice president of Edavanakkad panchayat.

The surging sea spawned misery along other parts of the coastal areas of Vypeen as well. The walkway for visitors along Cherai beach is in an endangered state after waves swept away the sand beneath it. This has triggered a call for examining the strength of the walkway to ensure the safety of visitors. The beach already facing a threat of losing ground to the surging sea had it even worse over the last couple of days.

Fourteen houses in Chengamanad sustained damages caused by fallen trees around noon. Besides, a house each was damaged in Keezhmadu and Chowara villages.

