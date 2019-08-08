Rain relentless in Wayanad

Torrential rain accompanied by strong winds continued to wreak havoc in Wayanad district on Thursday. Normal life in many parts of the district was hit after the low-lying areas were inundated in the torrential rain.

The hill district was cut-off in the morning from the rest of the State after major highways were inundated.

Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 has been inundated at Ponkuzhi. Traffic has been disrupted on the Periya ghat section of road on the Mananthavadi-Kannur State Highway and Kuttiadi ghat road on the Mananthavadi- Kuttiadi State Highway.

However, traffic on the highways would be partially restored in the evening, according to the reports reaching here.

The District Disaster Management Committee issued a red alert in the district for Thursday and Friday after heavy rain battered the district.

As many as 3,500 people in various parts of the district were shifted to 35 relief camps opened in the nearby areas on Thursday, sources said. Meanwhile, the district administration has requested the help of the National Disaster Response Force for rescue operations and it was expected that a team would reach the district by evening, sources said.