Rain relentless in Alappuzha, nine relief camps opened

Waterlogging continues in Kuttanad and upper Kutttanad; small boats banned from operating services on waterbodies; shutters of Thottappally and Andhakaranzhi spillways and

Updated - May 29, 2024 08:19 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 08:18 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
A man lying on a waterlogged road in protest against the official apathy in preventing floodwaters from entering houses and buildings at Kommady in Alappuzha on Wednesday. Residents alleged that the construction of bunds in connection with the reconstruction of the Poppy bridge prevented the natural flow of water and resulted in waterlogging in the area.

A man lying on a waterlogged road in protest against the official apathy in preventing floodwaters from entering houses and buildings at Kommady in Alappuzha on Wednesday. Residents alleged that the construction of bunds in connection with the reconstruction of the Poppy bridge prevented the natural flow of water and resulted in waterlogging in the area. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Heavy rain continued to batter Alappuzha leaving several places inundated and causing damage to property on Wednesday.

A 68-year-old man was found dead in a waterlogged area near his house at Cheppad. The deceased was identified as Divakaran.

The district administration opened nine more relief camps in the district. As of Wednesday evening, 950 people from 354 families had taken refuge in 17 camps — six in Karthikappally taluk, five in Ambalappuzha, three in Cherthala and one each in Chengannur, Kuttanad, and Mavelikara.

Officials said that one house was destroyed and another 11 damaged in different parts of the district on the day.

Waterlogging continued unabated in Kuttanad and upper Kutttanad. Floodwaters entered several houses and submerged roads at Thalavady, Muttar, Edathua, Pulinkunnu, Karuvatta, and Thakazhi grama panchayats. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation temporarily halted bus services on the Edathua-Thayankary route following a rise in water levels. People living along the coastline are also on the edge after being hit by strong tidal waves.

District Collector Alex Varghese said that steps had been initiated to alleviate waterlogging woes in the district. The Irrigation department opened 39 shutters of the Thottappally spillway and cut opened Thottappally pozhi mouth in 70 metres to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad and upper Kuttanad to the sea. All the 90 shutters and four lock gates of the Thanneermukkom barrage have been opened. Of the 20 shutters of the Andhakaranzhi spillway, 15 have been opened.

Pumping out water

Mr. Varghese directed the district fire officer, principal agriculture officer and paddy polder committee members to pump out excess water from inundated areas and fields. The District Collector said the administration had identified 431 buildings that could be used as relief camps during emergencies. More relief camps will be opened if needed, he added.

The District Collector issued an order banning shikhara boats and other small boats from conducting services on waterbodies, including Vembanad Lake and canals, in the district until further notice.

The weather agency has declared a yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall in Alappuzha on Thursday.

In view of the alert, round-the-clock control rooms have been opened at the District Collectorate and taluk headquarters. Following are the contact numbers 0477 2238630 / 9495003640 (emergency operation number), 0478 2813103 (Cherthala taluk), 0477 2253771 (Ambalappuzha), 0477 2702221 (Kuttanad), 0479 2412797 (Karthikappally), 0479 2452334 (Chengannur) and 0479 2302216 (Mavelikara).

