Rain-related deaths rise to five in State

Yellow alert in eight districts today

Five people have died in natural calamities in the State since November 10, according to data compiled by the State-level disaster management control room.

Thiruvananthapuram district reported two deaths while Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kannur reported one death each during the period which saw several districts battered by heavy rainfall.

Eight central and northern districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday. They include Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Parts of Pathanamathitta and Alappuzha continued to battle waterlogging on Monday. Pathanamthitta has 69 relief camps, accommodating 2,410 people from 740 families, while in Alappuzha 619 people were accommodated in 26 camps.

Kottayam has 187 people staying in seven camps. Thiruvananthapuram opened three more camps, taking the total number to 22. In all, 491 people are staying in these camps. Ernakulam district reported a reduction in rainfall on Monday.

Across the State, 241 houses were damaged of which 12 fully and 229 were partially damaged in rainfall-related incidents since November 10. In all, 114 houses were damaged in Thiruvananthapuram, 48 in Kollam, 29 in Pathanamthitta, 25 in Kottayam, eight in Kasaragod, six in Palakkad, four in Idukki, two each in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur, and one in Kannur.

Between October 12 and November 15, the State reported crop loss in 62,991.41 hectares, affecting 1.43 lakh farmers, according to an FIR summary report of the Agriculture Department.

Rainfall to dip

IMD forecasts have indicated a reduction in rainfall after Tuesday.

The low pressure area which lies over the north Andaman Sea and a fresh one which is likely to form off south Maharashtra coast by Wednesday are not likely to have much impact on Kerala, IMD officials here said.

The low pressure system over the north Andaman Sea is likely to become well-marked, approaching the Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts by Thursday.

The possibility of further intensification of the system appears to be low, the IMD said. The low pressure area likely to form off the south Maharashtra coast is expected to take a west-northwestward path subsequently.