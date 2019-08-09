Rain recedes in Kottayam, but flood havoc continues

Even as the intensity of rainfall decreased during the day, a flash flood caused by widespread landslips in the high-ranges triggered concerns of another great deluge in Kottayam like last year.

As per official estimates, as many as 104 houses were partially damaged while nine were destroyed completely during the torrential rain and strong winds over the past two days. The district administration has so far opened 126 relief camps that together accommodate 1,012 persons from 293 families. Widespread landslips were reported in the high-ranges, leading to a flash flood in the Meenachil river during the early hours and inundating as many as 15 houses at Theekkoy. Further, several acres of farmland and rubber plantations were washed away.

Meanwhile, the swollen Meenachil river inundated the Pala town and adjacent areas for the second consecutive year. A major portion of the town, including hundreds of shops and establishments in Kottaramattom, Kurisupalli Junction, town bus stand, stadium junction, and river view road, remained submerged till the evening.

Bus services from various directions wound up services two km away from the Pala town.

Meanwhile, traffic along Eerattupetta-Poonjar State Highway, which runs parallel to the Meenachil river, was completely suspended between Kidangoor and Eerattupetta all through the day with the floodwater gushing into the stretch at several points. Similarly, traffic along the Kottayam-Kumily Road was also suspended beyond Mundakkayam.

Shutters opened

The floodwaters took over all the major roads and causeways across the rivers in the eastern side, bringing normal life to a halt. The opening of the shutters of the Malankara dam threatened to flood the low-lying areas on the banks of the Muvattupuzha river, including Thalayolaparambu and Vadayar.

While the floodwater has started to recede from the eastern side, the low-lying areas in the western end of the district, where the various rivers meet the Vembanad Lake, have experienced a surge in water levels. Traffic resumed along the Angelvalley causeway during the day. Water level also came down in the Manimala river.

At the same time, water level continued to increase in the Upper Kuttanad region by Friday evening. Traffic was disrupted in many other interior roads.

Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman was in the district to coordinate the rescue activities.