Rain rattles Kannur, Kasaragod districts

July 05, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KANNUR

Holiday announced for educational institutions in Kannur; Kasaragod sees heavy sea incursion

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of heavy rain in Kannur, the District Collector has announced holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges.

As per the order, heads of educational institutions should take steps to make up for the study time lost due to the holiday. There is no change in university and PSC exams scheduled for July 6.

A 50-year-old man died after falling into a waterlogged area in front of his house. The deceased, identified as Basheer, was a resident of Naluvayal in Kannur.

In another incident, a tree fell on a stationary bus near the district hospital. No one was injured in the incident. At Chambat in Paduvalayi, a house belonging to one Kushalakumari collapsed in heavy rain. Partial damage to houses were reported in Taliparmba and Payyanur taluks.

The Collector issued an order prohibiting night travel to hilly areas.

In Kasaragod

Sea incursion has intensified in Uppala Mussodi and Thrikanad in Bekal of Kasaragod.

At Mosoodi, a house and a mosque got damaged in heavy rain, while two houses collapsed in Thrikanad. Residents have been advised to relocate in case sea incursion intensifies. District Collector K. Inbasekar visited the area.

