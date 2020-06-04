Rain preparedness in Alappuzha reviewed

A meeting chaired by Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran on Thursday reviewed monsoon preparedness in the district.

The Minister directed tahsildars to identify buildings that could be used as relief camps. Mr. Sudhakaran said that apart from common relief camps, separate facilities would be arranged to house people above 60 years of age, people with health issues, and those with COVID-19 symptoms.

Directives had been issued to Supplyco, Maveli store, Consumerfed, and Horticorp to be ready for food distribution in the event of an emergency. The Kerala State Electricity Board had been asked to cut branches of trees that pose a threat to the public. The Minister directed the Irrigation Department to clean canals and waterbodies to ensure smooth flow of water. The Agriculture Department should initiate steps to strengthen outer bounds in Kuttanad.

A.M. Ariff, MP; Saji Cherian, R. Rajesh, U. Prathibha, Shanimol Usman, MLAs; district panchayat president G. Venugopal; and District Collector A. Alexander attended the meeting.