Kerala

Rain preparedness in Alappuzha reviewed

Camps for the aged, ailing, those with COVID-19 symptoms

A meeting chaired by Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran on Thursday reviewed monsoon preparedness in the district.

The Minister directed tahsildars to identify buildings that could be used as relief camps. Mr. Sudhakaran said that apart from common relief camps, separate facilities would be arranged to house people above 60 years of age, people with health issues, and those with COVID-19 symptoms.

Directives had been issued to Supplyco, Maveli store, Consumerfed, and Horticorp to be ready for food distribution in the event of an emergency. The Kerala State Electricity Board had been asked to cut branches of trees that pose a threat to the public. The Minister directed the Irrigation Department to clean canals and waterbodies to ensure smooth flow of water. The Agriculture Department should initiate steps to strengthen outer bounds in Kuttanad.

A.M. Ariff, MP; Saji Cherian, R. Rajesh, U. Prathibha, Shanimol Usman, MLAs; district panchayat president G. Venugopal; and District Collector A. Alexander attended the meeting.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 11:45:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/rain-preparedness-in-alappuzha-reviewed/article31751832.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY