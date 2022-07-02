Rain picks up, but water level remains low in Idukki

District sees a drop of 68% in June rainfall

Rain has picked up for the past two days in the high ranges. The low range area of Thodupuzha received better rainfall in June compared to the high range areas. Idukki district witnessed a drop of 68% in June rainfall. Through the expected rainfall in June was 735.7 mm, the rainfall received in the district was 235.33 mm. There was increased inflow in the Periyar during the summer, but it dropped in June resulting in a decline in the water level in the Idukki reservoir. The water level in the reservoir on Saturday was 2,340.74 ft. There was 19 mm rainfall in the catchment area of the reservoir on Friday.

A dam safety official said the water level on the same day last year was 2,353.70 ft. There is a live storage of 38.07% now compared to 48.97% last year.

Power generation had declined in June after the onset of the southwest monsoon. The power generation on Friday was 1.75 million units. The blue alert level is 2,365 ft, orange alert 2,371 ft and red alert 2,372 ft.