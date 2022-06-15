Rain may gain strength in State

Yellow alert in 11 districts today

The State is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall for the next four days under the influence of an offshore trough. A yellow alert has been declared on Thursday in the State, except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kottyam districts, warning of isolated heavy showers.

A weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely in the state for the next four days under the influence of westerly winds along the west coast and a trough from South Interior Karnataka to Comorin area in lower tropospheric levels.

Deficient rains

The south-west monsoon has already slipped into the red in the first two weeks of June with the State recording 60% deficient rains since its declared onset on May 29.

This is after upbeat pre-monsoon rains in the State which saw 85% excess rainfall. As per statistics available by the IMD, 14 districts received deficient to large deficient rainfall in the first two weeks of June.

As of June 15, the State received only 121.3 mm rainfall against 303.4 mm rainfall during this period, a drop of around 60%. Now, strengthening westerly and the trough running from South Karnataka to Comorin is expected to provide some breather for the State.