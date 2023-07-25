Rain may abate from today, but a depression likely to form over Bay of Bengal

July 25, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The heavy rain that had been lashing central and north Kerala for the past few days is likely to abate slightly from Wednesday as per the weather update released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. The IMD, however, kept a watch out for the ‘low’ over the westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts.

The rain-driving system has now intensified into a well-marked low pressure on Tuesday and it is likely to become more marked and intensify into a depression during the next 24 hours, while slowly moving northwestwards across the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. Further, the presence of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining East Rajasthan, and an off-shore that runs from the south Konkan coast to north Kerala coast is likely to trigger moderate to isolated heavy rains across the State for the next five days.

An yellow alert has been sounded for eight districts – Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod - districts on Wednesday, warning of isolated heavy showers. Meanwhile, mostly northern districts bore the brunt of the reinvigorated monsoon for the last four days.

Peringome in Kannur recorded the highest rainfall of 12 cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by Hosdurg in Kasaragod, Vilangad in Kozhikode, and Padannakkad, Madikkai and Muliyar in Kasargod with 10 cm each, and Kudulu and Bayar in Kasaragod and Aralam in Kannur with 9 cm each. Fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea as squally weather is likely to prevail off and along the coast of Kerala.

