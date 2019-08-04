Kerala

Rain likely to gather strength next week in Kerala

Waves lashing the Valiyathura Pier in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The area witnesses severe coastal erosion with the southwest monsoon becoming active after a lull.

Waves lashing the Valiyathura Pier in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The area witnesses severe coastal erosion with the southwest monsoon becoming active after a lull.   | Photo Credit: S_GOPAKUMAR

34% rainfall deficiency this season

After a brief lull, the southwest monsoon is showing signs of gathering strength over the State.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates that the southwest monsoon will gradually gain in strength by August 6. Heavy rainfall is likely in most districts on August 7.

The IMD has issued orange alerts, signalling isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, for Kozhikode and Kannur on August 6 and Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on August 7.

The State has so far recorded a rainfall deficiency of 34% during the current season, between June 1 and August 3. The southwest monsoon had set in late over Kerala on June 8 this year. Wayanad has reported a deficit of 56% and idukki, 50%. In fact, Kozhikode and Kasaragod aside, all districts have reported a rainfall deficit.

At present, 12 relief camps are operational in three districts, accommodating 704 people. A majority of them are in Thiruvananthapuram. The district has seven camps with 656 people.

