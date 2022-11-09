Rain likely to gain momentum in Kerala by Saturday

A yellow alert issued for eight districts on Saturday and Sunday warning of thundershowers

Rain is likely to pick up momentum in Kerala by Saturday triggered by the low-pressure area formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that most districts in the State may receive isolated heavy rainfall under the influence of the weather system.

The low pressure is likely to become more marked during the next 48 hours and it is very likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, said a weather bulletin issued by the IMD here on Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued for eight districts on Saturday and Sunday warning of thundershowers.