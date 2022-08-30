Rain likely to continue for four more days

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 30, 2022 20:22 IST

People wade through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rain in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The heavy rain that has been lashing parts of the State for the past few days is likely to continue for four more days, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued a yellow alert across the State on Wednesday warning of isolated heavy rain and thundershower that is likely to continue till September 3 triggered by a cyclonic circulation over interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood. There is also warning of a trough that runs from the cyclonic circulation to west Vidarbha across Telangana and Rayalaseema.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has been active over Kerala and heavy to very heavy rain occurred in many places on Tuesday. Mancompu in Alappuzha recorded the highest rainfall of 20 cm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday followed by Kumarakom in Kottayam (15 cm) and Hosdurg in Kasaragod (12 cm).

