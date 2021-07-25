Rain likely to abate this week: IMD

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 July 2021 17:35 IST

The heavy rainfall in most districts is likely to taper off after Monday, indicates weather forecasts.

Six central and northern districts are on yellow alert on Monday for isolated heavy rainfall: Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kannur and Kasaragod.

No heavy rainfall alerts have been sounded for the other districts, a Sunday evening weather update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates.

Although a low pressure area is likely to form in north Bay of Bengal by July 28, Wednesday, no warnings have been issued for Kerala so far.

Meanwhile, the IMD has advised fishers not to venture into the sea till Thursday as strong winds have been forecast along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and the Lakshadweep region.

High swell waves in the range of 2.5 to 2.8 metres are likely along the Kerala coast from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod till Monday night, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) warns.

The southwest monsoon, which set in over Kerala on June 3, which began on a relatively weak note, but has gathered strength in July. Kerala has reported a rainfall deficit of 25% against the normal between June 1 and July 25, with only four districts recording ‘normal’ rainfall going by IMD criteria.