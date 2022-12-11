Rain likely till Tuesday due to Cyclone Mandous

  1. EPaper
December 11, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala received isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday under the influence of Cyclone Mandous which has now weakened into a cyclonic circulation. However, the remnant of the cyclonic storm still persists and it is likely to emerge into the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala and Karnataka coast, said a release issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Sunday.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region by Tuesday and move west-northwestwards away from the Indian coast thereafter, said the release. Triggered by the system, the State is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places till Tuesday, said the bulletin.

A yellow alert has been sounded for seven districts — Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram — on Monday warning of isolated heavy rainfall. Fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea till Tuesday as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph is likely off the coast of Kerala and Karnataka.

