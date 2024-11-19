ADVERTISEMENT

Rain likely next week, fuelled by low pressure area

Published - November 19, 2024 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The northeast monsoon is likely to gain momentum by next week, powered by a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas around November 21. It is then likely to move west-northwestwards and become a low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 23.

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours. It is early to forecast if the system will further be intensified into a cyclone and its subsequent track. However, the system will trigger light to moderate rain across the State next week.

