 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rain likely next week, fuelled by low pressure area

Published - November 19, 2024 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The northeast monsoon is likely to gain momentum by next week, powered by a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas around November 21. It is then likely to move west-northwestwards and become a low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 23.

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours. It is early to forecast if the system will further be intensified into a cyclone and its subsequent track. However, the system will trigger light to moderate rain across the State next week.

Published - November 19, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.