Rain likely in some districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Several central and northern Kerala districts are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall till Wednesday with the northeast monsoon exhibiting signs of a build-up.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki in central Kerala and Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad in north Kerala on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put these districts on yellow alert on both days. As per the latest IMD update, the other districts can expect light to moderate rainfall this week. Lakshadweep, where a yellow alert has been sounded, is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

This year the northeast monsoon officially set in over Kerala on October 28, but has remained weak thus far. In its extended range forecast for the region, the IMD has forecast a low probability of low pressure areas forming in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

During the October 1-November 16 period, Kerala has recorded 34% deficiency in rainfall. Among the districts, only Kannur and Kasaragod have reported normal rainfall, while all other districts have reported a shortfall.