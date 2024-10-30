GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rain likely during weekend in Kerala, yellow alert for six districts on Friday

Light to moderate rainfall is likely over the State for the next five days, the IMD warns

Published - October 30, 2024 06:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State is likely to receive isolated heavy rains during this weekend triggered by the cyclonic circulations in the Bay of Bengal. A yellow alert has been issued for six districts on Friday and Saturday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of isolated heavy rains in the range of 64.5-115.5 mm during 24 hour period.

The districts on yellow alert include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram on Friday and Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam and Palakkad on Saturday. An upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Arabian Sea persists, while another cyclonic circulation lies over Gulf of Mannar. An upper air cyclonic circulation also lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off the southern Andhra Pradesh coast between 1.5 and 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Under the influence of the system, light to moderate rainfall is likely over the State for the next five days. Meanwhile, the northeast rainfall has been weak over Kerala for the past couple of days. October draws to a close on Thursday, and the rain deficit is 19 percent in Kerala as of Wednesday during the northeast monsoon period, with the State receiving 239.5 mm of rains against the average of 297.5 mm.

No large change in maximum temperature has been observed over Kerala during the past 24 hours. However, it was above normal in Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Kollam, and Thrissur districts and it remained normal elsewhere over Kerala, said an IMD bulletin here on Wednesday. Similarly, no large change in minimum temperature is observed over Kerala during the past 24 hours. However, it was above normal in Ernakulam and it remained normal elsewhere in Kerala. Kozhikode recorded the highest maximum temperature of 34.6°C and Punalur recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 23.5°C.


