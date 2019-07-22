Rain leaves swathes of Thrissur flooded

Heavy rain that has been lashing Thrissur district for the past few days has left many low-lying areas in the district under water.

The orange alert declared in the district will continue on Tuesday. The district, which has been witnessing heavy rain since last Thursday, received 46.51 mm rain in the last 24 hours. One person drowned in a canal at Mala on Sunday.

Vehicles damaged

The deceased was Vishnu, 19, of Puthenchira, a student of SNM College, Malyankara. An uprooted tree fell over vehicles at Peringavu, damaging a lorry and a car. No casualty was reported.

Two new relief camps were opened in the district on Monday, taking the total number to seven. Ninety people from 26 families have been rehabilitated in them. Many people have shifted to relatives’ houses.

Two houses collapsed in rain on Monday. Floodwater entered 10 houses in Kuttur. The Amala-Kuttur road and the Kuttur-Chamakkad road were submerged. Traffic was disrupted in the area.

Scene in Guruvayur

Battered roads in Guruvayur have become slush pools in rain. Pedestrians as well as the motorists are struggling to pass through them. Roads were dug up here months ago to lay pipes. But authorities failed to tar them ahead of rain.

Severe traffic jam has been reported at Puzhakkal on the Thrissur-Kunnamkulam route.

Weed-filled

As the KLDC (Kerala Land Development Corporation) canal at Pullazhi is filled with weeds, the area is under flood threat. The weeds have not been removed for the past three years. Bunds in the kole land were breached and the weeds flowed to the kole fields. The Pullazhi thuruthu was isolated when the bunds collapsed. Children were not able to go to school.