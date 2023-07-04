Rain leaves a trail of destruction across State

July 04, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The first major heavy spell of the southwest monsoon left a trail of destruction across the State on Tuesday. Traffic was disrupted as trees toppled over at many places in heavy rain and wind. Uprooted trees fell on electricity lines disrupting power supply at many places.

The Southern Railway had to cancel two MEMU trains on the Kollam-Punalur route after a tree fell on the tracks in the morning.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus station in Kochi was flooded following heavy rain in the morning. Commuters had a tough time as they had to wade through floodwaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the sharp rise in the water level in the Manimala river, the Central Water Commission issued a warning for Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts. Connectivity to hill destinations such as Wagamon faced major disruptions.

Heavy rain accompanied by squally wind damaged 75 houses in different parts of Alappuzha, while eight people belonging to two families were shifted to a relief camp.

Strong waves battered the State coast with seawater entering houses displacing many at Ponnani in Malappuram, Veliyatham Parambu near Nayarambalam, Kannamaly and some of the wards in Chellanam in Ernakulam.

According to the State control room two persons, one in Palakkad and Kasaragod, died in rain-related incidents so far in State while one went missing in the Iruvazhinji river at Kodiyathur in Kozhikode on Tuesday. The search for the missing person is on. A total of three camps have been opened in the State accommodating 25 people from seven families.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department declared an orange alert for 12 districts, except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, warning of heavy to very heavy rain on Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued for Kollam on Wednesday warning of isolated heavy rain.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea as squally weather is likely to prevail over the coast.

A high-wave alert has also been issued for the Kerala coast till Wednesday night. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services have forecast high waves in the range of 3.5 - 3.7 metres until till 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday between Vizhinjam and Kasaragod with current speeds varying between 50 - 65 cm/sec.

Cherthala in Alappuzha recorded the highest rainfall of 15 cm in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday followed by Kottayam, Kudulu in Kasaragod, and Ranni in Pathanamthitta with 14 cm each, and Kumarakom, Ernakulam South, and Laha 13 cm each.

In view of the heavy rain forecast, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions except professional colleges in Kannur, Kasaragod, Idukki, Kottayam, Thrissur, and Ernakulam districts on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.