Rain leaves a spell of damage in Idukki

Heavy damage to houses and standing crops were reported in the district following heavy rains for the second day on Sunday.

Four houses were destroyed and 86 others were damaged in the rains accompanied by the wind. As per the data on the two days’ damage 21 houses were fully destroyed and 354 others were partially damaged. Standing crops in 294 ha of land were destroyed.

Large scale damage to houses were reported in Vattavada in Devikulam taluk. Uprooted and fallen trees blocked the roads in Devikulam and Udumbanchola taluks.

Cardamom plants were widely destroyed in Vandanmedu, Vallakkadavu and Puliyanmala. Officials of the revenue department were taking the estimate of the damage and a report will be submitted to the government.