Rain keeps Central Travancore on edge

July 05, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Even as torrential showers that had hit different parts of the Central Travancore region since Sunday stayed away for most part of the day on Wednesday, overflowing rivers and brimming reservoirs kept the region on edge for another day.

Water levels in all major rivers across the region remained above the warning level owing to the extreme rain that hit the high ranges. The Meenachil, Manimala and Achencoil rivers flowed in full spate, while streams flowing down the hills witnessed heavy gush of water.

Local residents reported a minor landslip inside the forests near Koruthodu on Tuesday evening, triggering a sudden surge in the water level of the Manimala river. The event caused several of the causeways connecting the villages on the high ranges to remain under the water for hours.

The rising water level in the Meenachil once again kept Pala town on edge with fears of yet another bout of floods taking shape in the morning. The river, however, began to retreat to its original course as the day wore on.

The unusually heavy rain also heaped misery on farmers who are certain to lose a substantial portion of their Onam crop.

The low-lying parts of Kottayam town experienced heavy flooding with the run-off water from upper reaches flowing in. Vehicles and pedestrians were seen pushing through the floodwaters on several roads. Authorities have opened 22 relief camps in Kottayam district which accommodate 284 people from 83 families.

In Pathanamthitta, all major reservoirs reported heavy inflow of water, while the run-off water from rivers flooded the residential areas in the low-lying parts of Upper Kuttanad. A total of 19 houses sustained partial damages, while the rain also brought down a 135-year-old CSI church at Niranom.

Relief and rescue operations in the low-lying parts of Pathanamthitta are being led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. Authorities have opened 27 relief camps in Pathanamthitta district, while preparations are on to evacuate more families to relief camps once the floodwaters enter the lower reaches in the Upper Kuttanad region.

