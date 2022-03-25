Rain in upland areas
Storm water enters shops at North Karassery
Kozhikode
The upland areas of Kozhikode district received a moderate rainfall on Friday evening. Some of the village roads remained water-logged for hours following the rain. Storm water entered a few shops at North Karassery near Mukkom.
The local merchants said the yet-to-be completed drainage work along the Koyilandy-Edavannappara road was playing the spoilsport. They said that the pending work could worsen the issue in the days to come. No major rain-related calamities were reported at any of the Revenue Department offices in the district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.