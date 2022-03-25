Kerala

Rain in upland areas

Kozhikode

The upland areas of Kozhikode district received a moderate rainfall on Friday evening. Some of the village roads remained water-logged for hours following the rain. Storm water entered a few shops at North Karassery near Mukkom.

The local merchants said the yet-to-be completed drainage work along the Koyilandy-Edavannappara road was playing the spoilsport. They said that the pending work could worsen the issue in the days to come. No major rain-related calamities were reported at any of the Revenue Department offices in the district.


