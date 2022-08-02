Rain: Holiday for educational institutions in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta on Wednesday
In view of the prevailing flood situation, the District Collectors of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta have extended the holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in their respective areas to Wednesday as well.
