Rain: Holiday for educational institutions in Idukki on Wednesday
District Collector Sheeba George on Tuesday announced a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Idukki district on Wednesday. However, there is no change in the examinations scheduled earlier.
The holiday has been declared in view of the heavy rainfall forecast and red alert issued in the district, said a release here.
