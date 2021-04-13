Rain hits paddy procurement in northern Kuttanad

Farmers worried over chances of submerged paddy sprouting

The summer showers that have lashed the district since last week hit paddy procurement in the northern Kuttanad region of the district.

Farmers are now worried that the paddy might sprout if the fields remain submerged for a few more day. Adding to their concerns is the inordinate delay in sorting out the issues over procurement with rice mills.

About 85 tonnes of paddy harvested from the Thuruthipadam polders in Peroor faces the prospects of a total loss due to a delay in procurement. Though harvest operations were complete in most locations, the delay in procurement is expected to affect the next cycle of cultivation as well.

Protests held

Earlier last month, farmers in the Neendoor and Kallara regions had organised protests against rice mill owners for delaying the procurement of paddy citing unfair reasons. The issue, however, was settled following the intervention of the local body authorities and authorities at the paddy marketing office in the district.

“The crisis, however, appears to have resurfaced at some other locations as the millers are attempting to cash in on the urgency triggered by the summer rain,” accused a farmer.

The showers that have lashed most parts of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta since the last week left its mark on most of the crops.

In Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, the rain has caused losses of crops worth ₹14.3 crore. Seven houses were destroyed and 43 buildings sustained damage.