Rain havoc continues in Kozhikode

July 07, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

District Collector A. Geetha has ordered that potholes on State and national highways in Kozhikode be repaired within three days in view of the heavy rain that has been lashing the district for the past one week.

The project director and regional officer of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the executive engineer of the Public Works department have been directed to level potholes and ensure free flow of water to prevent waterlogging in the district. They are also to check roads under their control once in two weeks and submit reports to the District Disaster Management Authority. Failure to comply with the order may result in disciplinary action, the Collector warned.

Meanwhile, there was no reprieve from rain-related disasters in the district on Friday even though the rate of rainfall has come down.

Search is on for C.K. Ussain Kutty of Kodiyathur who went missing in Iruvazhinji river on Tuesday. The search has been extended to more locations even though the strong flow of water has been an impediment for search operations. Search is also in progress for Anoop Sundaran who went missing in the sea at Koyilandy.

On the other hand, the body of Vijeesh, who had gone missing in a river in Vadakara, has been found. He had gone missing while removing algae from the canal at Eramala. The body was found 100 metres away from the place he went missing.

A house collapsed near Chathamangalam injuring two. A tree fell on a house at Koduvally.

