Rain fury: Situation under control in Thiruvananthapuram

The water level at the Killiyar river is gradually rising. The inanundated riverside Bio park at Karamana, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

A district-level ministerial review meeting held at the Collectorate on Tuesday assessed the rain damage and disaster preparedness of the capital district.

Despite the incessant rain, there has been no heavy damage and the situation is under control, the meeting assessed.

Two relief camps are currently operational — one in Nedumangad taluk and the other at Kattakada taluk.

A total of 19 families have been shifted to the relief camp at Nedumangad, while 20 families have been shifted to relatives’ houses. In Kattakada taluk, two members of a family were shifted to the camp.

Officials of the departments concerned have provided all necessary assistance, including medical assistance to the evacuees. The crop damage is estimated at ₹87 lakh till Tuesday.

The shutters of Neyyar, Aruvikkara and Peppara dams have been opened. The water level in all the dams is being monitored. In case of low water levels, the shutters will be closed, the meeting informed.

In a press conference held after the meeting, Transport Minister Antony Raju said that the departments concerned will take stock of the situation including damages and speed up the provision for compensation.

Though the intensity of rain is decreasing, Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil said that the district administration is ready to face any emergency situation. Steps are being taken to replace the loose soil in landslide-prone areas.

The mud that caved in onto the road in the landslide area on Ponmudi road has been completely replaced.

The Minister also suggested that the fishermen should strictly follow the precautionary instructions. Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has pressed the Rapid Action Force to deal with monsoon calamities apart from control rooms.

The public are told to report at 9496010101 or 1912 electricity related accidents and power supply complaints.