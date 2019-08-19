Rain fury: Death toll rises to 121

The death toll in the rain fury in the State climbed to 121 on Sunday with search teams recovering six more bodies from landslip-hit Kavalappara in Malappuram district and one from Puthumala in Wayanad.

According to an official update on Sunday, 21 people are still missing, including 13 persons at Kavalappara, and six at Puthumala.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall for districts till Thursday.

More relief camps were closed by Sunday, although Alappuzha still has 91 camps open and Thrissur, 87. State-wide, 14,916 families (47,622 people) are being accommodated in 296 relief camps, which include camps opened in the coastal belt. According to official figures, 1,789 houses have been reported as 'fully damaged', and 14,542, 'partially damaged.'