Rain fury claims 3 lives in Thrissur

Furious beauty of the Athirappilly waterfall. As water is released from the Peringalkuthu reservoir, there is a strong flow of water in the Chalakudy river. There is restriction for visitors to Athirappilly. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

August 03, 2022 20:46 IST

1,536 people shifted to 39 camps

Rain calamities claimed three lives in Thrissur district on Wednesday, including two fishermen who went missing in the sea two days back.

Though Coastguard helicopters could locate the bodies of Maniyan, 46, and Gilbert, 54, of Pulluvila, Thiruvananthapuram, who went for fishing from the Chettuva harbour four days ago, their bodies were yet to be recovered.

Babu Varghese, 53, of Uzhinjal, who went fishing in a nearby paddy field drowned in the floodwaters.

Rain continues to wreak damage in Thrissur district. All rivers are overflowing in the district. In all, 39 relief camps have been opened in the district. As many as 1,536 of 470 families have been rehabilitated in these camps.

The flood situation is grim in Chalakudy taluk with the Chalakudy river in spate. Chalakudy has the maximum number of 21 relief camps in Thrissur. There are nine camps in Kodungalloor taluk, six in Mukundapuram, two in Chavakkad, and one in Thrissur.

Thursday will be a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Chalakudy taluk. The District Collector declared holiday for education institutions in the district where relief camps are functioning. The Collector has banned all kinds of mining activities in the district in the wake of heavy rain.

In all, 13 houses were damaged in the last 24 hours in Thrissur. Six houses were damaged in Chavakkad taluk, three in Thrissur, two in Kodungalloor, and one each in Mukundapuram and Chalakudy.

Meanwhile, Ham radio operators’ service was sought for making disaster management more efficient in the district.