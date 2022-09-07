Rain forecast fails to dampen Onam spirits in Wayanad

Only 28.4 mm to 72 mm rainfall despite red alert

A view of a flower stall at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E.M. MANOJ

Despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert on Uthradom, major trading centres in Wayanad such as Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady, and Kalpetta witnessed a rush of Onam shoppers in the evening, even as the drizzling kept shoppers indoors in the morning.

The district had received only 28.4 mm to 72 mm rainfall.

Huge rush was witnessed in the Onam markets of the Agriculture department and Kudumbashree as prices of commodities were relatively lower there.

However, the wayside retailers were a disappointed lot, with rain pushing down their sales. Vegetable prices flared up briefly on Wednesday as buying peaked.

Last-minute buyers had to spend more as vendors sold bitter gourd at ₹70 a kg and carrots at ₹100 a kg against Monday’s prices of ₹50 and ₹65 respectively.

Flower prices had, however, climbed down, towards the close of the day, with a kilogram of marigold selling for less than ₹70 as against ₹100 to ₹120 a kg on Tuesday.

Heavy rush was seen at textile and electronic shops.

At the same time, rain did not affect Onam celebrations organised by the district administration.