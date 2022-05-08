Rain evades to let people rake in sample vedikettu spectacle

The colourful event marks the start of Thrissur Pooram at Thekkinkadu Maidan

The sky of Thrissur city exploded in colours on Sunday evening as sample vedikkettu, the first round of fireworks, kick-started the Thrissur Pooram celebrations at Thekkinkadu Maidan.

Hundreds of Pooram lovers made a beeline for the city from afternoon itself to soak in the carnival spirit. They witnessed the show of colours at the sample vedikkettu, dress rehearsal of the main fireworks, from the lanes near the Swaraj Round. Many watched it from the buildings around the Swaraj Round.

Though there was prediction of rain in the wake of low pressure at Bay of Bengal, rain clouds were kind enough to clear the sky for the pyrotechnic show, which has been conducted after a gap of two years due to pandemic restrictions. Pooram organisers were apprehensive, as there was heavy rain in the city on Saturday.

The Thiruvambadi and the Paramekkavu temples, the main participants of the Pooram, presented innovative patterns and varieties of fireworks.

Paramekkavu temple kick-started the show first at around 8.02 p.m. P.C. Varghese of Varathirappilly led the fireworks for Paramekkavu. Sheena Suresh of Kundannur was the licensee of Thiruvambadi. The spectacular show of colours lasted for almost an hour.

Right from the Kodiyettam ceremony, people have been thronging to each and every function in connection with the Pooram as if with a vengeance this time.

Many reached the town right in the morning on Sunday. From Pooram exhibitions to ‘ana chamayam’ displays, there were many events to engage them in the city.

Expecting a record crowd, the police had beefed up security in the city from morning itself. There was traffic control in the city from afternoon.

People were not allowed to enter the Swaraj Round during the fireworks. Though there were requests to allow people to the round, PESO (Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation) officials insisted on keeping a safe distance of 100 m from the fire line according to the Supreme Court order.

The Public Works department had listed 94 buildings in the city as hazardous and banned the people from entering them to watch Pooram.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people watched exhibition of elephant/Pooram accoutrements of Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu temples, displayed at Kausthubham auditorium and Agrasala respectively.