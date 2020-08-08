Rain eases in Kottayam, worries don’t

Fire and Rescue Services personnel evacuating flood victims from Arumanoor in Kottayam on Saturday.

KOTTAYAM

08 August 2020 23:39 IST

Rivers flow above danger level in district

Even as torrential rains that had battered the region for a couple of days stayed away for most part of the day, the flood situation in Kottayam continued to be grim on Saturday.

Though intensity of the rain subsided, the major rivers in Kottayam, including Manimala, Muvattupuzha, and Meenachil, flowed above the danger level. Earlier on Saturday, the water level at Meenachil at Pala had crossed the previous peak of 14.23 metres (recorded in 2018) by at least 30 centimetres. Floodwaters, which took over most parts of the Pala town, began to recede early Saturday. However, traffic along all major routes, except Thodupuzha, could not be restored.

Damage to causeways

The Pazhayidom causeway between Kanjirappally and Manimala and the Mookenpetty causeway across the Azhutha river sustained serious damage. The Angel Valley region on the eastern banks of the Azhutha remained marooned for the second day.

Advertising

Advertising

In the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, the district recorded a rainfall between 123 mm to 190 mm.

Life came to a standstill in the low-lying regions from Vaikom to Changanassery. The Meenachil river, which flowed above the danger mark, breached banks along the Kottayam-Kumarakom route and entered the road.

In Mundar, near Kallara, about 350 houses were inundated. Several houses in the low-lying parts of Changanassery municipality and Vazhappally panchayat were submerged. People were shifted from Peroor, Ayarkunnam, and Arumanoor regions.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached Kottayam and visited the flood-affected areas.