Rain eases but tricky terrain hampers rescue operations

The intensity of rain dipped slightly in many parts of Wayanad on Sunday. However, flooding in low-lying areas, especially on the banks of the Kabani river and its tributaries, remained unabated.

District administration sources said rescue operators had retrieved one more body from the debris of a landslip at Puthumala in the district. The Revenue officials identified the deceased as Rani, 53. The body of her husband Panneerselvam was recovered on Friday. The couple was working in the Harrisons Malayalam Ltd. (HML) tea estate and they were staying at the estate lane.

The district administration had prepared the list of the people who had gone missing in the landslip after cross verification at different levels by police, revenue, grama panchayat officials, and HML officials.

According to the list, eight persons including Avaran, 68, Aboobacker, 62, Rani, 57, Shaila, 32, Annaya, 56, Gowrisankar, 26, Nebis, 72, Hamsa Muthrathodi, 62, have gone missing. Many are workers of the Puthumala tea division of the HML. Ten bodies have been recovered so far.

10-foot-tall debris

Search operations were difficult in the area owing to incessant rain, heavy slush and huge outflow of water, Wayanad subcollector N.S.K. Umesh said. “The height of debris deposited at the landslip site is almost 10 to 12 feet,” Mr. Umesh said. More than 2,000 persons have been evacuated from Elavayal, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala and shifted to camps near Meppadi, he said.

A team of Defence Security Corps team from Kannur and another team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu have been engaged in rescue operations in various parts of the district, District Collector A.R. Ajayakumar said.

Many helping hands

Officials of various departments, members of Red Cross, NGOs, fisherfolk from various parts of the State and public are assisting in rescue operations, Mr. Ajayakumar said. As many as 35,155 members of 9,642 families in various parts of the district were shifted to 203 relief camps in the nearby areas on Sunday, he said.