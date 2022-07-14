Rain disrupts life in Idukki

Ponmudi dam opened

Heavy rain continuing for the past two days has wreaked havoc in Marayur. The Pampar river is in spate and inundated the Thenkasinathan temple on its banks.

A car parked on the Munnar road at Ettam Mile was destroyed after a tree fell on it. Officials of the Police and Forest departments were engaged in rescue works, said a forest official.

Isolated cases of landslips and uprooting of trees were reported in the district on Thursday. A house was destroyed in a landslip at Bisonavalley and another at the Chemmannar-Gap road. In addition, nearly 50 cents of a cardamom plantation was also damaged in a landslip.

Works in the plantations were stopped at Munnar following the rain. A rainfall of 26.80 cm was recorded at the Kanan Devan Hills Plantations at Rajamala.

Three shutters of the Ponmudi dam were opened on Thursday. The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam rose to 130.85 ft. The Periyar area received a rainfall of 67 mm while Thekkady received rainfall of 31.2 mm. Tamil Nadu was drawing water at 1,711 cusecs from the Mullaperiyar dam while the inflow was 5,257 cusecs on Wednesday.

The water level in the Idukki dam reached 2,361.64 ft, which was 55.87% of the total storage level. The storage was 2,356.96 on the same day last year.