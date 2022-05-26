Rain destroys paddy in parts of Palakkad

Damage reported mostly from Alathur and Chittur taluks

The rain that lashed the State in the last two weeks has destroyed a portion of paddy in the district. However, the farmers were not as desolate as they had been in October-November last year because of the good yield in the second crop.

When most farmers harvested their second crop of paddy and the Supplyco procured much of the paddy, only a section of farmers whose paddy was nearing harvest suffered because of the rain. The damage was reported mostly from Alathur and Chittur taluks.

Negligible loss

Muthalanthodu Mani, a leading paddy farmer and general secretary of the Desiya Karshaka Samajam (DKS), said that the damage caused by the rain was not so grave. However, he said some farmers suffered some loss.

The paddy farmers in Palakkad district had suffered a massive loss during the first crop as it rained heavily in October and November last year. Tonnes of paddy were destroyed in the incessant rains.

“Compared to last year’s loss, this time it is negligible,” said Mr. Mani.

Farmers in Ottapalam, Pattambi and Mannarkkad taluks are usually weeks ahead of their counterparts in Palakkad, Alathur and Chittur taluks in planting and harvesting the paddy.

“This is largely because the farmers in Chittur, Alathur and Palakkad adopt the transplanting method to overcome the cumbersome exercise of weeding,” said Mr. Mani.

Paddy in Chittur, Palakkad and Alathur is usually harvested a couple of weeks after the harvest in the western parts of the district. However, Chittur still enjoys the title of being the granary within the granary.

Meanwhile, farmers reiterated their demand for increasing the procurement price by the government. The Supplyco procured the paddy in the current season for ₹28 a kilogram. “The expense involved in farming has increased considerably, especially with the recent increase in the prices of fertilizers,” said Mr. Mani.

The farmers demanded that the government increase the procurement price to ₹35.