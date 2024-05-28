Rain destroys 16.56 ha crop in capital, inflicting a loss of ₹11.19 lakh

The heavy rain that pounded the capital district last day destroyed crops in 16.56 ha, inflicting a loss of ₹11.19 lakh, said a press note issued by the district administration here on Tuesday. As many as 127 farmers sustained crop losses, with plantain crops in 16.36 ha and vegetable cultivation in 0.20 ha were damaged in the rain.

A relief camp has been opened in the district at Eanchakkal Government UP School, where two people from a family are accommodated. With this, a total of four relief camps are operational in the district, accommodating 31 people from 14 families. There are four people from four families housed at the camp at Pozhiyoor Government UP School, 14 people from five families at Kottukal St. Joseph LP School, and 11 people from four families at Valiyathura relief camp.

A total of five houses were partially damaged in the district due to heavy rain in the last 24 hours. A house was severely damaged near Neyyattinkara after an uprooted tree fell on it during heavy rain accompanied by gutsy winds. The high-range areas of the capital district witnessed heavy rainfall, while a portion of a cliff at Varkala caved in the heavy rain. However, no one was injured in the incident.

The entry to the popular hill station Ponmudi was banned following inclement weather. The heavy rain also forced the authorities to lift the shutters of the Aruvikkara dam up to 90 cm. People living close to the dam and its downstream are advised to remain vigilant as the shutters would be lifted up to 150 cm in the wake of the heavy rainfall. The met officials also warned of high tides and rough sea conditions along the coastal areas of the capital on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said steps have been taken to open a total of 3,597 relief camps in the State ahead of the monsoon. These camps can altogether accommodate over five lakh people during emergencies, said the Minister.

