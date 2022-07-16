Rain damages will be distributed without delay: Minister 

Precautions in place as more rain likely

Precautions in place as more rain likely

Urgent measures will be taken to distribute damages to the families who suffered losses in the recent rain and winds, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

The Minister was speaking on Saturday after visiting the areas in Thrissur district where whirlwinds wrecked havoc. He visited Cherumkuzhy, Asarikkad, Vellakkarithadam, Kolamkundu, Chenniappara, Pallayam and Vilangannur and directed the departments concerned to evaluate the rain damage within a week.

Gustnado whirlwinds wrecked havoc in various areas in the last few days, the Minister said. Huge trees used to be pruned ahead of the rain season. However, of late, such works were not being done, he said. The Minister directed the local body institutions to take the lead in pruning big trees that pose a threat.

Mr. Rajan said the uncertainty in the rain pattern had been posing a challenge for the State. As the State was expecting more rain in the coming days, the government and the disaster management force were taking necessary precautions, the Minister said.

So far, rain has claimed 20 lives in the State. In all, 73 houses were completely destroyed and 1,186 partially damaged. As many as 1,191 people had been rehabilitated to 23 camps across the State.

Mr. Rajan said the State was prepared to face any challenge during the monsoon. As many as 3,071 buildings had been identified for rehabilitation. They can accommodate 4 lakh people. Control rooms had been functioning in the district and taluk headquarters.

Considering the strong rain expected, disaster management teams had been kept ready in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki and Malappuram districts as well, the Minister added.